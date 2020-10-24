Kathy Chandler Henry has my vote for Eagle commissioner

Kathy Chandler Henry was my first professor when I decided to return to college to finish my under grad. American government, no less. She set a high bar as an instructor and also was fair and a crystal clear communicator.

She remains amazingly hard working as a county commissioner with high standards and tremendous listening skills. She has been the only commissioner in my 20 years in office (other than Peter Runyon) who has listened and represented the voice of the Roaring Fork Valley.

If you don’t know her, check out her website or give her a call. She will take time to hear you.

If you don’t have your ballot by Oct. 19, go see the Eagle County clerk! Your ballot will not be forwarded.

Vote Kathy Chandler Henry in November.

Jacque Whitsitt

Former Basalt mayor