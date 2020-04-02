Kane’s experience is unrivaled

I am proud to endorse my friend of over 40 years, Bill Kane, for mayor of Basalt. Throughout that time, Bill has been one of the most influential and progressive citizens in the Roaring Fork Valley. In every capacity in which he has served our greater community — as the director of planning for Aspen and Pitkin County, as a principal at Sno-Engineering and Design Workshop, as vice president of the Aspen Skiing Co., as board chair of both ACES and AVLT, as chair of Colorado Parks & Wildlife, as a board member of Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), and as town manager of Basalt — Bill has served with distinction, and has earned the friendship, admiration and respect of everyone he has met along the way.

Crucially for all of us at this moment in time, Bill has a special gift for bringing people and communities together. This is something he has done exceptionally well for decades, and is a gift we could all benefit from now. Bill’s approachable leadership style and affable nature are just what we need to rally the citizens of Basalt for the greater good of our beautiful Town! Please join me in voting for Bill Kane to become Basalt’s next mayor.