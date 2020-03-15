Kane proven to lead Basalt

I am writing to endorse Bill Kane for mayor of Basalt.

As my business partner at Design Workshop for over two decades, I witnessed first-hand Bill’s ability to build community, gather consensus, and move forward with a positive plan of action. From the depths of multiple recessions to the highs associated with flush economic times, I have seen him lead communities grappling with issues of growth and identity, toward solutions through collaboration and inclusion.

The town of Basalt needs Bill’s leadership and expertise right now — in community planning, smart growth, affordable housing, urban renewal, and proactive management of the impacts of change. Balancing the variables of Basalt’s future is complicated but not impossible, and active community-based leadership will provide a solid and rational course to improve and enhance the lives of Basalt residents. Trustworthy, knowledgeable, and experienced, Bill Kane is the leader that can move us forward.

Richard Shaw

Basalt