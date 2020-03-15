Kane proven to lead Basalt
I am writing to endorse Bill Kane for mayor of Basalt.
As my business partner at Design Workshop for over two decades, I witnessed first-hand Bill’s ability to build community, gather consensus, and move forward with a positive plan of action. From the depths of multiple recessions to the highs associated with flush economic times, I have seen him lead communities grappling with issues of growth and identity, toward solutions through collaboration and inclusion.
The town of Basalt needs Bill’s leadership and expertise right now — in community planning, smart growth, affordable housing, urban renewal, and proactive management of the impacts of change. Balancing the variables of Basalt’s future is complicated but not impossible, and active community-based leadership will provide a solid and rational course to improve and enhance the lives of Basalt residents. Trustworthy, knowledgeable, and experienced, Bill Kane is the leader that can move us forward.
Richard Shaw
Basalt
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.