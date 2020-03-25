Kane a pillar of Basalt community

I’m a longtime Basalt resident, local worker and have served on various boards including Basalt Education Foundation and Valley Settlement Project. My husband Chris and I have two kids in the Basalt schools. We love our Basalt community and are incredibly grateful that Bill Kane is running for mayor. I’ve known Bill for many years, and I can’t imagine someone with a better background in planning, environmental protection and town management to be our mayor.

Bill is inclusive and humble, he’s a listener and respects government employees and process. He will bring the stability and expertise we need right now. I have deep respect for Bill and the integrity he possesses personally and professionally. He is a loyal pillar of our community. Please vote for Bill

Diana Lane

Basalt