Join us in voting for Mitsch Bush

We are writing to strongly urge the voters in the 3rd Congressional District to please vote for Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress. As a state lawmaker, Diane Mitsch Bush pursued bipartisan solutions to nonpartisan problems.

Diane is by far the most qualified person in the race; she is a person who will understand her oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. She will not follow conspiracy theories. Diane has no time for that; she was one of the hardest workers in the Colorado legislature and has a deep knowledge of the issues.

She also is focused and tenacious and will fight for our access to affordable health care. In Congress, Diane has pledged to fight to reduce the cost of premiums, deductibles and prescription drugs, to allow Medicare to negotiate for drug prices, to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions, to increase funding of rural health clinics and to expand substance/opioid abuse prevention and treatment programs

Diane has been endorsed by both The Pueblo Chieftain and The Denver Post where they said, “Diane Mitsch Bush has a good vision for Western Colorado — one that is centered on protecting and expanding public lands to promote an outdoor recreation-centered economy.”

Serving in Congress is not a job for people who don’t know what they’re doing, or worse for someone who has intentionally disregarded law and order.

For the reasons above, we ask that you please join us in voting for Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District of Colorado.

Blanca and Cavanaugh O’Leary

Aspen