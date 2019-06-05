Join the clean energy revolution

Congratulations to the city of Glenwood Springs for achieving 100% renewable energy (second in Colorado, behind Aspen, and the seventh in the country). Thank you for the planning, effort, follow-through, budgeting, and steadfast resolve to complete this remarkable accomplishment!.

In celebration, please join 350 Colorado-Roaring Fork for two special screenings of the Redford Center/HBO documentary film “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution” on Saturday at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Library, 815 Cooper Ave. The showings will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Please join in for the networking and discussion between the two showings. Everyone is welcome. The event is free!

Jennifer Moore

Team lead, 350 Colorado-Roaring Fork