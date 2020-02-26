Join CMC field trip to Utah

Ready for spring? Join our esteemed local geologist Garry Zabel on a five-day field trip to Arches and Canyonlands National Parks next month. Come and learn all about the unique processes that lead to this incredible scenery. Pre-trip classes are the evening of March 5 and the day of March 7. The field trip is March 10-14. Sign up through CMC Carbondale. For more information contact garry.zabel@gmail.com.

Sarah J Lovatt

Glenwood Springs