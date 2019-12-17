Jesus was a Socialist

Of course, Glenn Beaton, Jesus Christ is not our mom (“Here’s what I know, Jesus Christ is not our mom,” commentary, Dec. 14, aspentimes.com). Somebody’s Lord and Savior was a man, just like every significant figure in the Bible except Mary and the only reason she’s included in the Christian hierarchy is she gave birth to a son. That’s all women are good for, right, Glenn?

Christianity, like all the major religions and, perhaps until recently, the entire world is male dominated. That’s the only kinda world you’d be comfortable in. You think with your gonads.

I’m sure this will vex you, Glenn, but Christ was a socialist. He proved that at the seaside when He fed the multitude with two fish and five loaves of bread (Matthew 14:13-21). If Christ had been a capitalist, He’d have eaten the seafood and gluten himself.

Christ declared, “Whosoever serves the least of thy brethren also serves me” (Matthew 25:40). A capitalist would say let the least of thy brethren pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Even in the incident in the temple you refer to where Christ overturned the tables of the moneychangers, He was saying all form of making money wasn’t cool in the house of God, not exactly a capitalistic sentiment.

It seems to be important to you Christ not be portrayed as a sissy. I don’t care if He was a (edited out), Christ was a great man, so great His apostles decided He must be divine or holy, a leader, an inspiration, and the founder of a religion, if it wasn’t for all the hypocrites, would be the noblest faith in the world.

Your equating pacifist with weakling is revealing of your mind set. I suppose Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King were weaklings. Perhaps you’d prefer to align yourself with the Rastafarians who believe Haile Selassie was the Lion of Judah. Selassie was a warrior. Christ never made war on anybody.

It’s also appropriate to capitalize the “H” in He or Him when referring to Christ or God. Even I know that, and I’m an atheist.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale