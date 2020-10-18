This upcoming local election, I’m casting my vote for Jeff Kremer for Snowmass Village Town Council. As a longtime citizen who raised two children here in the village, Jeff’s aware of the challenges and the issues that matter most to the dedicated working class citizens of Snowmass Village.

Jeff knows that this village is more than a resort, it’s a community for many of us, and I’m excited to vote for someone who will uphold that core value and make sure it is always the top priority for our public’s vision for the future. So Nov. 3, cast your vote for someone who will truly be a public servant, vote for Jeff Kremer.

Ted O’Brien

Snowmass Village