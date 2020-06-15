We are voting for James Iacino for Congress in the Democratic primary because we believe James is the only candidate who can beat GOP Congressman Scott Tipton in the fall. Please start looking for your mail ballot, which should be arriving soon.

James shared our horror of watching the murder of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis and has been deeply affected by the protests of Black Lives Matter coalition. He believes in the demilitarization of the police, “no-knock” warrants should be prohibited and the use of chokeholds should be banned. James backs the creation of a national registry to track police misconduct.

James has fresh ideas on how to fight climate change, the other existential problem of our times. James will be a leader in forming a coalition of Coloradoan and Western Slope farmers, ranchers, environmentalists and conservationists bringing them together to shape climate policy, for regenerative practices which includes agricultural biodiversity to improve farming and ranching land management. James also believes in the new green economy which can pivot to the use of renewables for fuel. Through these policies we can have cleaner air and improved water equality.

As CEO of The Seattle Fish Co., James has been practicing sustainability policies for decades. Seattle Fish Co. distributes food from small farmers to give them access to markets, to make it easier for us to buy our foods from local farms. James believes in continuing the “country of origin” label on food to make food traceable, this is a matter of food safety. Rep. Tipton wants to de-regulate the USDA which among other things could cancel the “country of origin” label on our food.

We need a new face with a new approach, which is why we urge you to vote for James Iacino for Congress.

Blanca and Cavanaugh O’Leary

Aspen