Jacober is best candidate for Pitkin County

We are writing this letter in support of Francie Jacober for Pitkin County commissioner. We have known Francie for 20 years. Her career as a teacher has given her insight into the importance of keeping our students safe, challenged in learning and providing her students with the tools to be successful in life. Her love of the land has empowered her as a compassionate land steward. Her involvement in the community is needed, as we face challenging times in every community across the nation. Her deep rooted relationships with her peers make her an obvious candidate to tackle employee housing issues.

It is important to have a well-rounded candidate, who has a conscience, awareness of many issues and an impersonal approach to keeping true to the facts at hand while voting. We need strong candidates who are loyal, responsible and devoted to making Pitkin County a place where our families can thrive. We believe that Francie Jacober is the best candidate and we support her, as we hope you will

Vote France Jacober for Pitkin County commissioner.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and be the change for Pitkin County.

Please remember to vote.

Lydia and Richard McIntyre

Carbondale