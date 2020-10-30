Jacober has our vote
We have known Francie Jacober for over 20 years and have the utmost respect for her. She is passionate about education, the environment and the well being of the people, land and rivers of the Roaring Fork and Crystal River Valleys.
We endorse Francie Jacober for Pitkin County commissioner.
George and Patti Stranahan
Carbondale
