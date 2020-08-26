On Nov. 3, all Pitkin County residents will be selecting the county commissioner who will reflect the concerns of District 5, an area that includes the town of Redstone, the Crystal River Valley, the communities of Thomasville and Meredith and a portion of the Frying Pan River Valley!

While candidates are selected by district, the five members of the board share the discussions, observations, and decisions regarding needs of all five districts.

We need a representative who knows and understands our area, and one who knows and understands the needs and interests of the entire county. Francie Jacober is that candidate. As an educator, she understands the challenges and opportunities of learning in our diverse communities and the role of county governance in meeting the needs of our students. As a businesswoman, she understands the role of a small business, the necessary response to community needs, the importance of a budget. As a long-term resident, she understands the commitment to protection of our special environment, the wild places and the wildlife, the need for and value of appropriate public transportation, and respect for the needs and dreams of all who share our village.

Francie Jacober understands that it takes a village, and she is willing to take on the obligations of a Pitkin County commissioner to protect the place we live in and love and the serious issues that the county must address if we are to retain and protect this special place.

Vote Nov. 3 for Francie Jacober for Pitkin County commissioner, District 5.

Dorothea Farris

Crystal Valley