Jacober for Pitkin BOCC

I plan to vote for Francie Jacober to become a Pitkin County commissioner because I know her to be a woman of integrity, intelligence and insight into the issues that face us in the county, state and country. She is an avid reader, hardworking and experienced in a variety of settings including educating middle schoolers, managing small businesses, ranching and leading annual trips to the wilderness. Plus, she has a sense of humor!

Francie is committed to working hard to, among other things, ensure a sustainable future for Pitkin County. With four children and nine grandchildren living in the region, her forward-thinking tendencies are both personal and professional.

To learn more, go to http://www.franciejacober.com. Please vote for Francie Jacober!

Cynthia Colebrook

Carbondale