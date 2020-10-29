Jacober and Child will defend environment

As record-breaking fires continue to burn across Colorado in late October, I urge everyone to vote for the candidate most likely to stand up for the environment.

Locally, in Pitkin County District 4, incumbent Steve Child is running against Chris Council. Mr. Child lives off-grid and has a consistent environmental record. A quick glance at Mr. Council’s website shows that he supports the Pandora’s expansion on Aspen Mountain as well as supporting widening our airport runway, allowing for larger jet aircraft.

In Pitkin County District 5, Francie Jacober is running against Jeffrey Evans for Commissioner George Newman’s seat. Jacober is a very well qualified candidate whose No. 1 reason for running, per her website, is “commitment to addressing climate change proactively.” Mr. Evans’ main focus is the Entrance to Aspen.

Please vote for Steve Child and Francie Jacober.

John Doyle

Aspen