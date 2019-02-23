It’s Torre time in Aspen
February 23, 2019
Aspen has been his home for over two decades. He doesn't have a hidden agenda. He is for Aspen to progress, not stagnate. He is for smart, measured growth. He is visible and approachable. He has experience with two terms on City Council. He listens. He works well with others. For these reasons and many more, I urge you to vote Torre for Aspen mayor.
It's time!
Ron Maranian
Washington, D.C.
