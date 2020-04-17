It’s their stock portfolio, stupid
There’s a simple way to understand what conservative and neo-liberal politicians and media pundits mean when they talk about the “economy.” Whenever you hear the word economy mentioned by anyone other than a working-class person (who you will almost never see on corporate media), just substitute the phrase “my stock portfolio” for the word “economy.”
Rick Holtz
Carbondale
