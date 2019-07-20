It’s the media’s fault for Trump’s success
Commendation is due to The Aspen Times, the Aspen Daily News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Yorker, the “Squad” and numerous other one-trick groups for blaming President Donald Trump for every perceived shortcoming on the planet. When the president is re-elected in 2020, it will be due largely to their exertions.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
