 It's the media's fault for Trump's success

It’s the media’s fault for Trump’s success

Letters to the Editor | July 20, 2019

Commendation is due to The Aspen Times, the Aspen Daily News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Yorker, the “Squad” and numerous other one-trick groups for blaming President Donald Trump for every perceived shortcoming on the planet. When the president is re-elected in 2020, it will be due largely to their exertions.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

