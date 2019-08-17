It’s the Federal Reserve, stupid

I’m still waiting for one of the presidential candidates to get their hands dirty and dig out the actual root of our problems; the same dark, decrepit root that led to the American Revolution. That would be the central bankers (our Federal Reserve) who keep the people and our nation trapped in their fictional debt slavery. We were told it was the British government. However, it was the bankers who wrote our history books and conveniently neglected to inform us that they owned the British government, and King George, and the Bank of England.

Before the Revolution, there was prosperity in the colonies. Ben Franklin explained, “In the Colonies we issue our own money. … We issue it in proper proportion to the demands of trade and industry, … and we have no interest to pay to anyone.” The bankers told the king there will be no more of that. They’d have to borrow from the money changers like everybody else. Later, Franklin would say, “The refusal of King George to allow the colonies to operate an honest money system which freed the ordinary man from the clutches of the money manipulators was probably the prime cause of the Revolution.”

Remember, these bankers make up the money out of thin air, then charge us interest for their “hard work.” The Federal Reserve has been sucking the wealth out of this country and its people since 1913. A century of enslavement. Does any candidate oppose this? I guess it’s still just me and the Money Free Party, promoting Bucky Fuller’s World Peace Game, a game played for the benefit of the people, without the bankers or the corporate state. You can take a spin around the entire game board at “saylor2020.com.” And if you search YouTube for “History of Bankers In America in 8 Minutes,” you’ll see my video of what you missed in our history books.

Steve Saylor

Carbondale