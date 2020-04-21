It’s none of your business, city of Aspen
Of course we empathize with commercial tenants that cannot operate now and yet face rent charges without revenue from which to pay the rent. But the city of Aspen should have no role.
The tenant can’t pay the rent. Normally the landlord would get another tenant. But he can’t in this environment. If it’s been a good tenant, the landlord’s going to cut the tenant a break. It will happen without you, city. Leave them alone and let them work it out. Your meddling only squanders taxpayer money on a transaction that doesn’t need it.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.