It’s none of your business, city of Aspen

Of course we empathize with commercial tenants that cannot operate now and yet face rent charges without revenue from which to pay the rent. But the city of Aspen should have no role.

The tenant can’t pay the rent. Normally the landlord would get another tenant. But he can’t in this environment. If it’s been a good tenant, the landlord’s going to cut the tenant a break. It will happen without you, city. Leave them alone and let them work it out. Your meddling only squanders taxpayer money on a transaction that doesn’t need it.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen