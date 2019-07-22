It’s all academic with ‘administrative state’
Why are academics politically progressive? Symbiosis with the “administrative state.”
The federal “administrative state” has grown to 2.1 million full-time, civilian federal employees receiving $175 billion a year from taxpayers. Academics’ raison d’être is to invent “problems” real or imagined. The administrative state’s raison d’être is to invent “solutions” whether or not effective. A match made in heaven.
Academics proclaim a “problem” and the administrative state declares a “solution.” The administrative state gets excuses for its existence and constant growth, and the academics get power and fame.
What do the citizens get? The bill.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
