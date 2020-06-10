It starts with you
“We but mirror the world. All the tendencies present in the outer world are to be found in the world of our body. If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. This is the divine mystery supreme. A wonderful thing it is and the source of our happiness. We need not wait to see what others do.” — Mahatma Gandhi
Ghandi was a wise man. The above quote was condensed and mid-quoted as: “Be the change you want to see in the world. “
Both contain powerful words and reminders how all of us can create change. First by honestly changing ourselves and then (only then) changing our world … be it near or far.
Violence and destruction are noisy and counterproductive. But creation is subtle.
Karen Andrews
Snowmass Village
