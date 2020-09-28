 It Ott not be this way | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

It Ott not be this way

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

Instead of hiring an outside consultant, likely at a steep cost, to help evaluating Sara Ott’s performance, I offer free advice to the City Council: Dismiss her. What she did to Mike Kosdrosky is unacceptable.

To rule through fear also is unacceptable. And to think we pay her $203,000 per annum plus all the benefits.

Adrian Gruia

Aspen and West Palm Beach, Florida

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters to the Editor
See more