It Ott not be this way
Instead of hiring an outside consultant, likely at a steep cost, to help evaluating Sara Ott’s performance, I offer free advice to the City Council: Dismiss her. What she did to Mike Kosdrosky is unacceptable.
To rule through fear also is unacceptable. And to think we pay her $203,000 per annum plus all the benefits.
Adrian Gruia
Aspen and West Palm Beach, Florida
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User