It is too much to mask?
Here’s some food for thought for Americans who think that being asked to wear a face covering “violates their individual rights” or is “unconstitutional overreach” by a “communistic” government. Do you know who wears masks all day, everyday? Doctors, nurses and health-care professionals who take care of coronavirus patients including selfish, careless people who contract COVID-19 (and spread it) by refusing to do something as simple as wearing a mask for the common good.
Get over yourselves. Be a good citizen and do the right thing. Protect one another because all lungs matter.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
