Isaac’s hand-picked replacement the best option

Tom Isaac endorses Deb Bamesberger for Pitkin County assessor. Isaac has been the assessor for years. For almost seven years, Isaac has been training Bamesberger to continue his tradition of fairness, courtesy and caring for the people of Pitkin County. I'm following Isaac's advice and voting Deb Bamesberger for assessor.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen