Isaac endorsement says it all
October 28, 2018
Tom Issac had three options: remain silent, endorse Mick Ireland or endorse Deb Bamesberger. Isaac is a man of unsurpassed integrity. He served Pitkin County for decades as the assessor. His recent eloquent letter of endorsement of Bamesberger as his replacement is the only one that counts.
Neil B. Siegel
Aspen
