Is the present Congress exercising the will of the people? The House has passed at least 350 bills, most of which are popular and bipartisan, that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to take up for passage. Why? He has been focusing instead on judicial confirmations, so that now 1 in 5 federal judges are Donald Trump appointees. Two more were confirmed in the past few days. With McConnell’s help, Trump is positioning himself to rewrite federal law to favor the rich and powerful. He will do whatever is necessary to keep himself in power.Notify your senators if this is not your will. We have the power of our voices and our votes.Annette Roberts-GrayCarbondale
