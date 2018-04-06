It is very interesting that Glenn Beaton picks Muhammad Ali as his hero in his last column. A black man, a Muslim, a conscientious objector in the Vietnam war era and a civil rights activist. You would think Beaton could find some right wing hero–athlete like Sean Hannity. Hannity can throw a mean football – indoors of course. Maybe Alex Jones. Great big lungs. Or maybe Laura Ingraham. She can yell at high school kids all day long. Is that all you got, Beaton?

Miles Knudson

Aspen