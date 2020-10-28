Is Justice Barrett a true originalist?

As an “originalist” regarding the Constitution, Amy Coney Barrett interprets the statements in the Constitution as they were originally intended at the time they were written. At the time it was written in the Bill of Rights, and not the original Constitution, the Second Amendment gave states the right to create armed militias to deal with civil unrest such as slave uprisings.

At the time of the writing, the framers were referring to the firearms that existed at that time. Not until the Heller decision in 2008 was the amendment reinterpreted to include an individual’s right to possess a firearm for self protection.

At the time of the original writing of the constitution, a woman did not have the right to vote, let alone become a lawyer or a judge and African Americans were considered three-fifths human.

I wonder where she draws the line on her originalist philosophy.

Rick Holtz

Carbondale