 Irony trumped | AspenTimes.com

Irony trumped

While complaining about the Mueller-Russian 2016 U.S. election investigation, stable genius Donald Trump announced: "It's making our country look foolish, and its not going to look foolish as long as I'm here." That's just great, as if Trump hasn't caused enough damage, now he's killed irony.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs