Intelligence agencies dong their jobs

Richard Gordon wrote a letter published in The Aspen Times on July 20 ("To serve and advise"). He states:

"These intelligence agencies need reminding that they are not a separate branch of government; nor are they elected by a vote of the citizens. Their role is to advise those who the people have chosen as their representatives. When they use the media to try and manipulate and control public policy and foreign relations, they are usurping powers not given to them by the Constitution."

His view was endorsed by several very right-wing residents. The options expressed were all wrong.

If the head of the NSC or the CIA is made aware of the fact that the President of the United States is engaged in treason, is that person required to remain quiet? The answer is no. The oath taken by the head of the CIA reads

"I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God."

Many believe that President Donald Trump has become a sworn enemy of the United States. Those in the intelligence agencies who have taken an oath to defend the nation against the treason which they believe he is engaged — they are doing their duty.

Philip Verleger

Denver