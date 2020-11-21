Insanity on the FM dial
Scanning the FM radio band, I’m looking for reasons for the massive information divide that is clawing apart the country. No advertising assures that the news is NPR and dialogue is fact based and informative. In contrast, long, banal advertising runs expose the stations as hosting conservative talk shows.
The growling commentators depress me. Their monologs hold no informational content, just the unceasing, exaggerated, derogatory debasement and accusation of everything “liberal.” The inflammatory content struck me as pure incitement, calling for un-civil confrontation, with even the occasional suggestion of armed conflict. How can anyone stay sane listening this?
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
