Initiative 1A allows Wilderness Workshop to collect samples

There's a lot to think about (and vote on) this election at the state and national level, but equally important are several local ballot issues and initiatives. At the top of my list of important issues to support is renewal of Pitkin County's Healthy Community Fund. The Healthy Community Fund supports myriad causes and organizations that directly improve the health and well-being of Pitkin County residents. Wilderness Workshop has received support from the Healthy Community Fund since 2000 to collect air- and water-quality samples on public lands that serve as an early warning to our community of any change in the amount of pollution in our air and water.

That being said, funding for my organization is not the main reason why I'm supporting the Healthy Community Fund. Grants from the fund support an amazing array of institutions working to make Pitkin County a healthier, safer place to live. The fund helps make the county a place where people not only can survive but also have the opportunity to thrive. The fund helps create a safety net for those of us who need that support the most and they make sure we can address health and environmental issues before they become overwhelming.

Please vote "yes" on Ballot Initiative 1A to renew the Healthy Community Fund.

Will Roush

Executive director, Wilderness Workshop