Independent party is for the people

The current Supreme Court appointment of Brett Kavanaugh by Donald Trump has been a major drama played out in Congress for the past several months. This is one of the best examples of how the two major parties have reduced Congress and the White House to a bunch of drama kings and drama queens. This is why we need numerous Independents in Congress. There should be at least three Independent or unaffiliated candiates on the Supreme Court to bring a balanced approach to the nation's highest judicial court.

The problem with the American political system is that Democratic and Republican Party candidates and those currently in office are held accountable to their respective parties and not to the American people. Independent candidates would be more accountable to the people because there is no political party. The vetting process for Independent candidates would be the toughest test for any candidate.

Americans need to face the fact that there is no democracy in America. It is very clear that the two major political parties have now created the most division America has ever seen. We will never have a democracy or some form of it until the two major parties are voted out of Congress or their numbers are reduced.

Independent voters are now the only Americans that have the voting power and the opportunity to create a democracy or some form of it in America. Western Colorado Independent Voters are part of a national Independent voter movement to create more democratic elections and more democratic forms of government in America. We are all about creating a new, more democratic future for our children and future generations. Join us, the Independent voters, and take the drama out of American politics.

Randy Fricke

New Castle