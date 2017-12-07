In the name of preservation
December 7, 2017
No to: biking in the wilderness, the Crystal Valley Trail, any more trails.
Yes to: Wilderness Workshop, wildlife, leave what we have left as is.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
