In opposition to Basalt 3A question

The recent letters to the editor that claim 3A will not increase the amount of property taxes are misleading. Just because it’s the same amount of money we’ve paid in the past, does not mean it is the same tax rate. Residents and businesses in Basalt have been unknowingly and unfairly paying extra money toward property taxes for years.

This past mistake should not be the baseline for future spending. It’s expensive enough to live in this area already. Vote “no” on 3A.

Barbara O’Toole

Basalt