Impressed with younger generations new-found activism
March 21, 2018
Old poops like me try to dis the younger generation because they can't make change, write without a keyboard or read a clock with hands. Who cares?
I'm impressed with their activism. Look at the millions that have walked out of school in support of the #NeverAgain movement against gun violence. A growing number of millennials are getting involved in climate issues. Young women are at the forefront of the #MeToo/Times Up crusade against sexual abuse.
Studies show activists make better students. They're staying current and getting involved rather than sitting in their bed/dorm rooms getting stoned, playing computer games and listening to rap music.
From one generation to another:
People try to put us down
Just because we g-g-get around
They say cool is awful c-c-cold
Hope I die before I get old
— The Who
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale
