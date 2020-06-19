Important legislation for Alzheimer’s
Age is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. As Colorado’s population ages, our state is expected to see a 21% increase in the number of Coloradans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s over the next five years. Because of the cognitive decline associated with the disease, these individuals will be at greater risk of abuse and neglect.
How can we protect Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia from physical, mental, emotional, sexual and/or financial abuse? Congress has the answer — the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act (H.R. 6813/S. 3703). This initiative requires the Department of Justice to educate emergency responders, judges, prosecutors and other justice system workers about how to communicate and interact with persons with dementia. This important training will improve those workers’ ability to assist people with dementia and protect them from all forms of abuse and neglect.
I hope my representatives in Congress, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Gardner and Congressman Scott Tipton will consider actively supporting this significant legislation. It’s an easy way to help protect some of Colorado’s most vulnerable residents.
Meaghan Ziegler
Alzheimer’s ambassador, Carbondale
