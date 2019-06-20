I’m your man for president

When you have a system based on infinite growth and consumption, profit and greed, run by bankers and corporations, it will inherently produce all the problems we’re facing now: environmental destruction, growing inequality, economic desperation and endless wars.

The system just can’t help it. This is exactly what it produces. What we see is what we get.

So, is anyone running for president who proposes a new system based on collaboration, sustainability, economic equality, logic and reason? As far as I can see, just me. But I’m merely advocating the ideas of people like Buckminster Fuller, an old friend of the Aspen Institute. Bucky knew that, thanks to our automation technology, “it is now highly feasible to take care of everyone on planet Earth at a higher standard of living than any have ever known. Selfishness is unnecessary. War is obsolete.”

Ready for some big ideas? Forgive all debt, because it’s fiction. Eliminate the Federal Reserve. Dissolve the banks and corporations (exactly what the Founders wanted). Get rid of all jobs that produce nothing. No hierarchy. All decisions made at the community level. A system like this would end poverty, hunger and war. Now it’s up to us to decide. Do we want a future controlled by banks, corporations and military interests? Or one with scientists, engineers and futurists at the forefront of planetary and resource management? Gee, I just don’t know.

Go to “saylor2020.com” to see all the policies. And thanks to Bucky Fuller, Arthur C. Clarke, and Carl Sagan. This is their platform on which I’m perched.

Steve Saylor

Carbondale