If the Constitution fits …

Is it constitutional for a president to redirect congressionally appropriated funds under an emergency declaration when a law passed by Congress expressly gives the president that power? Yes. It's a lot more constitutional to do that than it was to create departments of education, energy, housing and urban development, health and human services, Social Security Administration, and many other departments to do things the Constitution doesn't empower the federal government to do. A lot more constitutional than using an executive order to bestow public benefits, including work permits, on illegal aliens.

It's interesting how politicians insist on adhering to the Constitution only when it suits their personal interests.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen