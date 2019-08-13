 ICE raids lift job market | AspenTimes.com

ICE raids lift job market

Letters to the Editor | August 13, 2019

I must say, the potential array of applicants waiting in line to fill the 680 job openings created by ICE raids at the Koch Foods chicken processing plant in Morton, Mississippi, appears quite impressive and eclectic. A sampling of those queuing up include the following: one pig, two llamas, three snakes and a sassy turkey. Indeed, America is certainly the land of opportunity for all.

Louisa Caucia

Aspen

