Iacino is Dems’ answer to Tipton

Democrat voters are encouraged to vote for James Iacino this month. He can beat Rep. Scott Tipton in November, and strengthening the current majority in the House is very important.

Regretfully, Tipton has been an unquestioning and unthinking supporter of President Donald Trump. We have all long seen where that is leading us, and we need a strong Congress to put our nation back on a true American path.

James Iacino can do that!

He has proven business experience, a long personal and family legacy in Colorado, understands our needs and priorities, and has proven leadership skills. We need a strong representative in the Congress; we need to defeat the current incumbent that has so poorly represented us; we need James Iacino.

James DeFrancia

Aspen