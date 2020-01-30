Huff has had positive impact on Aspen students

I am disappointed at the inability of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Aspen School District to find a suitable resolution to the employment of Paul Hufnagle as the Aspen High School resource officer.

Making a capital case out of a $400 bonus is truly missing the bigger picture. Huff’s contribution to keeping at-risk kids in school simply can’t be measured in issues about unreported bonuses, or the need to uphold departmental policies.

I’d suggest that the Aspen School District hire him directly as a private security officer so he can continue to make a difference in the lives of so many students. The focus should be on the students and not on the policies of the institutions.

Bob Guion

Old Snowmass