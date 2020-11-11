Howls of joy over Biden victory

The first dogs (German shepherds) joining Joe and Jill Biden at the White House tell the tale of the warmth and humanity that Joe brings to the office, compared with the former occupant. Dogs need a lot of attention and care, but they can only offer love and companionship in return.

That is a “deal” that Donald Trump in his cold, cruel egoism, could never understand. Joe won the hearts and minds of the largest number of American voters in history as much on his good character and genuine warmth as on policy.

I had a brief encounter with Joe at a fundraiser in Aspen at the beginning of his campaign.

My wife, Donna Grauer, being the vice chair of the Eagle County Democratic Party — thank you, Donna, for your unceasing work the past year — and I were invited to attend the fun raiser, as were a number of other downvalley people, not in the billionaire class.

I had an opportunity to take a selfie with Joe, but I was fumbling around with my phone. Joe saw my difficulties and smiled at me and offered to take the phone and took the picture of us. Just that simple gesture of caring and warmth cemented my support for him, when his campaign still seemed like a long shot.

Trump and his enablers still seek to sow division and undermine our fragile experiment in democracy with baseless lies, which even Republican lawmakers in the most contested states have rejected. Joe will replace that dividedness with optimism and inclusiveness.

Americans prefer optimism and positivity over darkness and division. Joe Biden is the winner with the right message for a bright American future.

Bernie Grauer

Basalt