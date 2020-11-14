How to spot a rude local in Aspen
Many new residents have joined us since the COVID-19-driven urban exodus. Welcome. You might wonder how to identify unhappy, unpleasant, rude locals who should be avoided. An easy way is to check the names of the people who comment online negatively about the letters I have written to this newspaper.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
