How I’m dealing with it

Editor's note: The following letter was written in response to Glenn Beaton's column published Nov. 12 in The Aspen Times.

Glenn Beaton, I am dealing with "it" — with my vote and speech in this paper. Luckily for the country, voters like me will be dealing with "it" real soon. Also, Robert Mueller is dealing with "it." He is no pushover. He is a Republican, very well educated and a former Marine. "It" is going out as a total disgrace.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village