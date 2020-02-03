How clean are the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority players?

From the “you can’t make this stuff up” department: Current and former members of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board and local career politicians climbing their high horses to criticize attempts by current officials to resolve the Mulcahy-APCHA dispute. Would a scrubbing of those same self-righteous folks’ histories reveal no instances of bending APCHA rules to get (or keep) their unqualified friends’ units in APCHA housing? Inquiring minds want to know.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen