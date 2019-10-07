 How Aspen can spend millions | AspenTimes.com

Letters to the Editor | October 7, 2019

Aspen City Council, I’ve written about the cost of moving the rest rooms saying it’s gonna cost a million dollars, but this is Aspen, it’s going to cost millions.

So, what else can you do with millions of dollars? You can get rid of the sales tax on food and save a lot of administration cost too. At least compromise by cutting the sales tax in half.

It’s all connected.

Tom Mooney

Aspen

