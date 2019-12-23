Hotel Jerome whiffs on Hannukah

The Hotel Jerome lobby is beautiful, crammed with holiday (Christmas) decorations, artfully displayed, warm and inviting. Space must have been uncomfortably tight, however, since there is nary a sign of Hannukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, which, beginning the evening of Dec. 22 and ending Dec. 30, celebrates the struggle for, and triumph, of freedom. In the midst of all that festive glitter, no room for a couple or three menorahs to honor–that word so popular these days–diversity. Sad indeed.

Judith Barnard

Aspen