Hope to see you on Memorial Day

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held on Monday, 27 May, at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial next to the Pitkin County Courthouse on Main Street in Aspen. The public is cordially invited.

Veterans are encouraged to wear items of military memorabilia. Congress Is asking citizens to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. in memory of our fallen military men and women. Grassroots Community TV, Channel 12, will run interviews of local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project throughout the day.

For more information, contact Dan Glidden at 970-927-4183 or Dick Merritt at 970-927-5178.

LtCol Dick Merritt

U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)

Basalt